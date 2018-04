Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams Slay it Together on a Fashion Magazine Cover; See Pics

While on the one hand Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never ceases to amaze us with her incomparable beauty, captivating personality and enchanting green eyes, on the other actor and singer Pharrell Williams never fails to surprise his Indian fans.Recently, Pharrell celebrated Holi in India, attending a bash thrown by none other than actor Ranveer Singh and now he can be seen posing for Vogue India's April issue alongside former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.Both slay it together on the magazine's cover with their spellbinding personas and fabulous looks. While Aishwarya can be seen donning a bodycon, one-shoulder, ice blue Gaurav Gupta gown with ruffle details, Pharrell was snapped sporting colourful sweats from Adidas 'Holi collection', reminding us of the festival of colours that he celebrated in Mumbai this year.Take a look.Credit: @ VOGUE India Here are some other pictures from the same photoshoot. Take a look.Credit: @ VOGUE India Credit: @ VOGUE India Credit: @ VOGUE India What do you think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Pharrell Williams together? Tell us in the comments section below.