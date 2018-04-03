GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams Slay it Together on a Fashion Magazine Cover; See Pics

Both-- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Pharrell Williams -- slay it together on the magazine's cover with their spellbinding personas and fabulous looks.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:April 3, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams Slay it Together on a Fashion Magazine Cover; See Pics
(Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams/ Vogue India Instagram)
While on the one hand Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never ceases to amaze us with her incomparable beauty, captivating personality and enchanting green eyes, on the other actor and singer Pharrell Williams never fails to surprise his Indian fans.

Recently, Pharrell celebrated Holi in India, attending a bash thrown by none other than actor Ranveer Singh and now he can be seen posing for Vogue India's April issue alongside former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Both slay it together on the magazine's cover with their spellbinding personas and fabulous looks. While Aishwarya can be seen donning a bodycon, one-shoulder, ice blue Gaurav Gupta gown with ruffle details, Pharrell was snapped sporting colourful sweats from Adidas 'Holi collection', reminding us of the festival of colours that he celebrated in Mumbai this year.

Take a look.

Credit: @VOGUE India

Here are some other pictures from the same photoshoot. Take a look.

Credit: @VOGUE India

Credit: @VOGUE India

Credit: @VOGUE India

What do you think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Pharrell Williams together? Tell us in the comments section below.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

Recommended For You