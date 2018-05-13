Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shuts Down The Cannes Red Carpet in Dramatic Purple Gown; See Pics

Circle of Life 💖😍✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

As one of Bollywood's fashion icons, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has rarely put a foot wrong when it comes to her style. Once again, the diva has proved why her dressing and her panache is unmatchable as she shut down the Cannes red carpet in a dramatic purple gown by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco on Saturday.Aishwarya, who clocks her 17th year at the film jamboree this time as L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador, took a confident walk with an exquisite three meter train trailing behind and ensured all eyes were on her. The actor walked the red carpet for the premiere of Eva Husson's French drama Les filles du soleil, starring Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani.In the hair and makeup departments, Aishwarya chose to let her brightly-colored gown take the center stage. She kept her accessories minimalistic with just danglers and a couple of rings to round her look.Courtesy: Reuters PicturesCourtesy: Reuters PicturesCourtesy: Reuters PicturesIn a pre-red carpet video shared on her newly launched Instagram page 'aishwaryaraibachchan_arb', Aishwarya is seen walking along with daughter Aaradhya who is dressed in a red ensemble. The actor is seen helping the little diva do a little twirl.