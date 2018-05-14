English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparkles and Shines In a Rami Kadi Couture
Watch her cast her spell with her second look on the red carpet!
All Images: Getty
We were still in awe of Aishwarya's first outfit, a dramatic butterfly gown by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco that she wore on Saturday. The queen slayed all yesterday with her second red-carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Adding yet another stunning ensemble to her 17th chapter at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a shimmery, icy-hued, off-shouldered Rami Kadi couture gown.
The gown, which boasted of a metallic texture, accentuated the diva's figure quite well, while making her look like a fairy princess. The neckline, on the other hand, looked more futuristic as that of a geometric gown. Check her pictures here:
Though she played safe with the couture style, Aishwarya raised the bar with the avant-garde hairdo. Aishwarya maintained a balance in her look by wearing only a pair of studs, thus drawing our attention entirely to the dress.
She once again proved that no one rules the Cannes red carpet like her.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
