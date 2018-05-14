GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparkles and Shines In a Rami Kadi Couture

Watch her cast her spell with her second look on the red carpet!

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 10:15 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparkles and Shines In a Rami Kadi Couture
All Images: Getty
We were still in awe of Aishwarya's first outfit, a dramatic butterfly gown by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco that she wore on Saturday. The queen slayed all yesterday with her second red-carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Adding yet another stunning ensemble to her 17th chapter at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a shimmery, icy-hued, off-shouldered Rami Kadi couture gown.

The gown, which boasted of a metallic texture, accentuated the diva's figure quite well, while making her look like a fairy princess. The neckline, on the other hand, looked more futuristic as that of a geometric gown. Check her pictures here:

aish1

getty

aish2

Though she played safe with the couture style, Aishwarya raised the bar with the avant-garde hairdo. Aishwarya maintained a balance in her look by wearing only a pair of studs, thus drawing our attention entirely to the dress.

She once again proved that no one rules the Cannes red carpet like her.

| Edited by: shifa khan
