Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the Most Featured Bollywood Diva on Dabboo Ratnani's Celebrity Calendar, See Pics

One of the world's most beautiful woman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, lives up to the title each time she makes an appearance. The ethereal beauty oozes grace in every outfit she dons, be it ethnic or western.This time she decided to appear on the 20th edition of Daboo Ratnani's 2019 Calendar and you might have to pick your jaws off the floor while you flip through this calendar.This is not the first time Aishwarya has graced Daboo's Calendar, infact Aishwarya is the only Bollywood actress to appear every year on the celebrity photographer's calendar from past two decades.Since 2000, Aishwarya has shared a close relationship with the ace photographer since the beginning of her acting career and over the years the bond has just grown stronger.Daboo Ratnani has been capturing celebrities in various glamorous poses for his calendars for over 20 years and Aishwarya has been a part of this journey.The new calendar is all about the superstars and new age actors coming together with panache.This year, the calendar features 24 Bollywood stars - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Siddharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani.Recently, Dabboo released a nine-minute-teaser of his 2019 calendar with the creme de la creme of Bollywood, like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Shah Rukh, Kartik, Kriti, Jacqueline, Sunny and Janhvi.Here are few pictures featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoots :2000:2001:2002:2006:2007:2009:2010:2011:2012:2013:2014:Dabboo Ratnani 2014 Calendar Photoshoot Photos, dabboo ratnani calendar 2014 hot Pics stills images2016:2017:2018:2019: