English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the Most Featured Bollywood Diva on Dabboo Ratnani's Celebrity Calendar, See Pics
This is not the first time Aishwarya has graced Daboo's Calendar infact she is the only Bollywood actress to appear every year on Dabboo's annual celebrity calendar from past two decades.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
One of the world's most beautiful woman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, lives up to the title each time she makes an appearance. The ethereal beauty oozes grace in every outfit she dons, be it ethnic or western.
This time she decided to appear on the 20th edition of Daboo Ratnani's 2019 Calendar and you might have to pick your jaws off the floor while you flip through this calendar.
This is not the first time Aishwarya has graced Daboo's Calendar, infact Aishwarya is the only Bollywood actress to appear every year on the celebrity photographer's calendar from past two decades.
Since 2000, Aishwarya has shared a close relationship with the ace photographer since the beginning of her acting career and over the years the bond has just grown stronger.
Daboo Ratnani has been capturing celebrities in various glamorous poses for his calendars for over 20 years and Aishwarya has been a part of this journey.
The new calendar is all about the superstars and new age actors coming together with panache.
This year, the calendar features 24 Bollywood stars - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Siddharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
Recently, Dabboo released a nine-minute-teaser of his 2019 calendar with the creme de la creme of Bollywood, like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Shah Rukh, Kartik, Kriti, Jacqueline, Sunny and Janhvi.
Here are few pictures featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoots :
2000:
2001:
2002:
2006:
2007:
2009:
2010:
2011:
2012:
2013:
2014:
Dabboo Ratnani 2014 Calendar Photoshoot Photos, dabboo ratnani calendar 2014 hot Pics stills images
2016:
2017:
2018:
2019:
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
This time she decided to appear on the 20th edition of Daboo Ratnani's 2019 Calendar and you might have to pick your jaws off the floor while you flip through this calendar.
This is not the first time Aishwarya has graced Daboo's Calendar, infact Aishwarya is the only Bollywood actress to appear every year on the celebrity photographer's calendar from past two decades.
Since 2000, Aishwarya has shared a close relationship with the ace photographer since the beginning of her acting career and over the years the bond has just grown stronger.
Daboo Ratnani has been capturing celebrities in various glamorous poses for his calendars for over 20 years and Aishwarya has been a part of this journey.
The new calendar is all about the superstars and new age actors coming together with panache.
This year, the calendar features 24 Bollywood stars - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Siddharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
Recently, Dabboo released a nine-minute-teaser of his 2019 calendar with the creme de la creme of Bollywood, like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Shah Rukh, Kartik, Kriti, Jacqueline, Sunny and Janhvi.
Here are few pictures featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoots :
2000:
2001:
2002:
2006:
2007:
2009:
2010:
2011:
2012:
2013:
2014:
Dabboo Ratnani 2014 Calendar Photoshoot Photos, dabboo ratnani calendar 2014 hot Pics stills images
2016:
2017:
2018:
2019:
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Spills Beans on Her Personal Life, Reveals Veer Pahariya is the 'Only One I've Dated'
- Apple FaceTime Bug Lets You to Hear Audio Before the Call is Answered
- Honor View 20 With 48-Megapixel to launch in India today: How to watch Livestream, Expected Price And More
- What Will TRAI Recommend About Regulating OTT Services Including WhatsApp, Facebook and Skype?
- Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Officially Launched: Here’s All the Information
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results