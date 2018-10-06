English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Showstopper for Manish Malhotra and it's the Best Sight Ever
Check out Aishwarya's stunning floral look at the Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Doha.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Doha Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/instagram
Which designer doesn’t want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to flaunt the clothes designed by them? One of the most celebrated models in India, Aishwarya, recently turned showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra.
She was a part of Manish’s couture range, Zween, at the Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Doha.
So what left the world awestruck about her look?
Apart from Aishwarya oozing grace, oomph and confidence on stage, Manish Malhotra’s ensemble enhanced her features.
In an ombre sequinned pearl white and red gown with flower embellishment ending into dramatic ruffles, Aishwarya owned the ramp like a queen.
Mickey Contractor, her favorite makeup artist, enhanced her already beautiful blue eyes with the smokey eye look and kept her lips subtle. On the makeup front, her look was dewy and subtle as her gown stole the limelight.
What we couldn’t miss was her floral blue head-gear. The hair stylist, Florian Hurel nailed it there as he broke the color code of the red and pearl white gown. Her loosely tied bun was a major throwback to her Guzzaarish Look and she slayed it.
She also went all out on her Instagram page, posing with Manish Malhotra and her daughter Aaradhya.
We picked the best of Aishwarya’s floral gown look. These pictures will make you want to scroll them on repeat.
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan closes @ManishMalhotra’s #FWI18 show. pic.twitter.com/gP9qeHHwmM— Filmfare (@filmfare) October 5, 2018
