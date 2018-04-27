Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Priyanka Chopra: Indian Beauties Who Won Miss World Title Over the Years

After his “Internet in the Mahabharata era” remark, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday claimed that the international beauty pageants were a farce and questioned the rationale behind crowning Diana Hayden “Miss World” 21 years ago.The BJP leader, however, was all praise for Aishwarya Rai, who won the Miss World crown in 1994, saying she “represents the Indian women” in the true sense.While News18.com caught up with Diana Hayden for her reaction on the controversial statement, here's a list of Indian beauties who have won the Miss World title over the years.Reita Faria: In 1966, Reita Faria made history when she won the Miss World, becoming the first Asian woman to win the event. But unlike most of the other winners who later won the crown and took up a career in the Hindi film industry, Reita went on to become a doctor, although she continued to judge beauty pageants.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sT4jplzHz8MAishwarya Rai: At the 44th edition of the Miss World contest in 1994, it is reportedly said, that a lot of girls withdrew their entries from the pageant in fear of losing out to the the green-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai. Rai, who had already stoeln many a hearts across the world by way of her good looks, went on to win the title. Later, she entered the Hindi film industry to become one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood.Aishwarya, who still represents the country at various international platforms like the Cannes Film Festival among others, is not just a talented actress but is known to work for several social causes too.Diana Hayden: In 1997, dusky beauty Diana Hayden won the Miss World crown. After a short stint as an actress, Diana went on to take up social work, authored a book titled A Beautiful Guide and besides all the other work that she does, is a full-time mother too.Yukta Mookhey: Winner of the 1999 Miss World pageant, Yukta Mookhey was only the fourth Indian to have won the title.Priyanka Chopra: Actress-turned-producer Priyanka Chopra, who is currently ruling the hearts of millions across the globe with her fabulous performances in both Bollywood and Hollywood films and television series, raising the bar by producing regional films backed with great content and representing the country at various international platforms, be it related to films or fashion, won the Miss World title in 2000. And ever since she entered the film industry, post winning the pretigious pageant, there was no looking back for her.Manushi Chhillar: Most recently, in 2017, model Manushi Chhillar made Indian proud by winning the title after a gap of nearly two decades.(With input from PTI)