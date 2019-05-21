English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aishwarya Rai is a Vision in Blue Metal Jacket for Latest Cannes Red Carpet Appearance
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed a new breathtakingly beautiful red carpet look at the ongoing Cannes film festival.
After proving that she is a real-life angel, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a new breathtakingly beautiful look at the ongoing 72nd Cannes film festival.
The 45-year-old actress revealed her next look on Instagram and even though she hasn't made a red carpet appearance in the outfit, fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the diva slay in this look.
This time in a peacock blue off-shoulder outfit, the actor looked glamorous flaunting her red-tinted lips and perfectly winged eyeliner. The sculpted metal wire jacket was designed by ace designer Rimzin Dadu.
Earlier, the diva attended the premiere of French film La Belle Epoque, complemented her fresh appearance with a striking gown. For the second look, she swapped into an all-white ensemble with tulle and long extended feather sleeves. The outfit was exclusively picked from Ashi Studio.
The former Miss World injected some colour to her Cannes wardrobe when it came to her day out ensembles. She turned heads with multiple looks during the day at the French Riviera.
While she cut chic figure during her first day out at the gala, she turned into a ballerina chic in a red and white striped dress for her second day out at the festival. All she needed was a pair of stilettos and a pair of cool sunglasses to complete the transformation from actress to supermodel.
For her first red carpet appearance, the actress enthralled fans with her golden mermaid look. Dressed up in metallic gold gown with a long trail from Jean-Louis Sabaji couture, Aishwarya looked no less than a mermaid at the gala.
She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhaya, who wore a yellow asymmetrical dress, embellished with a huge flower. A regular at Cannes, Aishwarya kept it simple and elegant on the make-up front, with contoured cheeks, bold mascara and nude lips. She chose to keep her hair in sleek straights and wore studs and two rings from the collections of Boucheron to complete her ravishing look.
Apart from Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hum Qureshi, Diana Penty and Hina Khan are the other Indian divas who made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.
