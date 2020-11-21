Aishwarya Rai Remembers Father on His Birth Anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan Also Pays Tribute

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. Posting a picture of her father, the diva wished him happy birthday and called him their ever smiling guardian angel. She further said that she loves her dad eternally. Aishwarya was joined by her husband and actor, Abhishek Bachchan who also shared a picture of his late father-in-law and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you."

It was in 2017 when Krishnaraj died at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, reportedly after fighting with cancer for many years. He was an army biologist by profession. As a mark of respect, the Bachchan family had cancelled all celebrations in their household that year. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was close to her father and remembered him on his death anniversary in March this year.

Krishnaraj is survived by his wife and two children – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditya Rai. The Devdas actress is very particular about special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. Earlier this week, she celebrated her daughter Aaradhya’s ninth birthday along with husband Abhishek. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they did not throw a lavish party inviting all the star kids.

Sharing a picture with her daughter, Aishwarya wished her a happy ninth birthday calling her the ‘absolute love of her life and a darling angel’. She further said that she wishes her eternally, infinitely and unconditionally forever and beyond. The actress expressed her gratitude for every breath that she takes for her daughter.