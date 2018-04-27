English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Add Bollywood Glamour to Cannes Red Carpet
The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8-19. The actresses will be walking at the red carpet as L'oreal Paris brand ambassadors.
A file photo.
Come May and Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be heading to Cannes to add glamour at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8-19. The actresses will be walking at the red carpet as L'oreal Paris brand ambassadors.
Deepika will be walking the red carpet for the second time on May 10 and May 11. Aishwarya will be completing 17 years at the red carpet and will be attending the festival on May 12 and May 13.
Sonam will be completing eight years at Cannes and will attend the festival on May 14 and May 15. Some of the other L'Oréal Paris spokespersons that will be seen on the red carpet include Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren and Doutzen Kroes.
The cosmetic brand is celebrating 21 years as the official make-up partner for the Festival de Cannes. The theme this year is #Summer Escape.
Inspired by the French Riviera, glitz, allure and colours of Cannes, the #SummerEscape collection includes a range of long wear and all-day comfort make-up.
Raagjeet Garg, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris, said: "We are excited to introduce our long-wear make-up range which has been designed to suit Indian skin tones in shades of summer. Our make-up experts have created signature looks that the ambassadors are going to wear on the red carpet, showcasing the perfect, glowing sun-kissed look."
Also Watch
The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8-19. The actresses will be walking at the red carpet as L'oreal Paris brand ambassadors.
Deepika will be walking the red carpet for the second time on May 10 and May 11. Aishwarya will be completing 17 years at the red carpet and will be attending the festival on May 12 and May 13.
Sonam will be completing eight years at Cannes and will attend the festival on May 14 and May 15. Some of the other L'Oréal Paris spokespersons that will be seen on the red carpet include Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren and Doutzen Kroes.
The cosmetic brand is celebrating 21 years as the official make-up partner for the Festival de Cannes. The theme this year is #Summer Escape.
Inspired by the French Riviera, glitz, allure and colours of Cannes, the #SummerEscape collection includes a range of long wear and all-day comfort make-up.
Raagjeet Garg, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris, said: "We are excited to introduce our long-wear make-up range which has been designed to suit Indian skin tones in shades of summer. Our make-up experts have created signature looks that the ambassadors are going to wear on the red carpet, showcasing the perfect, glowing sun-kissed look."
Also Watch
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- All About Bo-Tai: Zorawar Kalra Breaks The Mold Again With New Contemporary Thai Restaurant And Bar
- iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
- Donald Trump Says 'Lobbying' Against USA's 2026 World Cup Bid Would be Shameful
- Nissan LEAF Becomes First All-Electric Car to Get New 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know