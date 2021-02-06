Aishwarya Rai Wishes Abhishek Bachchan on Birthday with Adorable Family Photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a loving photo with Abhishek Bachchan to wish him on his birthday. Abhishek celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday. The actress took to her Instagram account to post a family photo with Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya on the special day. "HAPPY AND LOVE ALWAYS," Aishwarya captioned the photo.

In the photo, Aaradhya looks pretty in a pink outfit while Abhishek Bachchan can be seen sporting a green hoodie. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the hearts of her fans with her million dollar smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heart-warming blog on Abhishek's birthday. On his official blog, Big B took a trip down memory lane and shared a photo of just-born Abhishek in the incubator with Amitabh admiringly looking at him at the hospital. "Just a few minutes into this world," Big B described the photo. "He has been wished. He has been decorated with the memories of his birth and connected in this world today on that flat piece of technology that has transformed the very existence of the human," the 78-year-old megastar added in his blog post.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ludo, where he played a retired goon. He has two interesting projects coming up - biographical movie The Big Bull and crime thriller Bob Biswas.