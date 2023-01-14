Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa shared a photo of her festive celebration as Pongal season has come.

She uploaded a couple images in which she is seen flaunting off her festive looks. Aishwarya wore a stunning silk saree with golden accents. She dressed up her appearance with exquisite jewellery and minimal cosmetics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini)

She captioned the photo, “Feeling full pre #pongal mood and our south vibe in sari mode."

Aishwarya’s pre-Pongal appearance attracted a lot of likes and comments from her fans and followers.

Amazing, a user on social media said.

Another person commented, “You look gorgeous."

South India’s Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana states, in particular, celebrate Pongal, a traditional harvest celebration. It honours Lord Surya Narayan, the planets’ ruler, and is related to harvesting agricultural produce. In northern India, the celebration is known as Makar Sankranti. This event, known in Tamil as “pongal," which means “to boil," is observed as a way of giving thanks for the previous year’s harvest.

The festival will be held from January 15 to January 18 and last for four days. The dish known as “Pongal" is prepared on the day of Pongal by cooking it outside in the sun, preferably early in the day right after sunrise. For this dish, the best rice from the most recent crop is chosen. Pongal is made with rice, milk, ghee, jaggery, raisins, and dry fruits as its main ingredients. People cry “Pongalo Pongal" as the milk boils and overflows because they believe this phrase will bring wealth to the home. The meaning of the term Pongal is complex, encompassing the concept and name of the festival, the food served, and a connotation of prosperity.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here