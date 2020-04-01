Ajay Devgn Gives Rs 51 Lakh for Film Industry Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Actor Ajay Devgn will be donating Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to aid daily wage film workers, who have been left without jobs due to the lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the news, Ashok Dubey, general secretary of FWICE, said: "Ajay Devgn has pledged to donate Rs 51 lakh to FWICE."

"I'm glad that people like Ajay and Rohit (Shetty) are helping the daily wage workers who need it the most during the downtime. We have received more enquiries from others wanting to provide monetary help. We are providing them the account details. I hope more and more people come forward to help daily wage workers," Dubey added.

The President of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit thanked Ajay on social media for his contribution.

Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/e2NZ0V3q52 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 1, 2020

FWICE is leaving no stone unturned to help its more than five lakh worker members.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was the first industry bigwig who took the initiative to help the 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected owing to the lockdown.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty subsequently donated Rs 51 lakh to FWICE. Frames Production Company and Shashi Sumit Productions have also provided ration and money for the cause. FWICE will utilise all the donated money to help its daily wage workers like junior artistes, stunt artistes, light men, and spot boys amongst others.

