Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Ajay Devgn Gives Rs 51 Lakh for Film Industry Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Actor Ajay Devgn will be donating Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees to aid daily wage film workers amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

IANS

Updated:April 1, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ajay Devgn Gives Rs 51 Lakh for Film Industry Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Ajay Devgn. (Image: Instagram)

Actor Ajay Devgn will be donating Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to aid daily wage film workers, who have been left without jobs due to the lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the news, Ashok Dubey, general secretary of FWICE, said: "Ajay Devgn has pledged to donate Rs 51 lakh to FWICE."

"I'm glad that people like Ajay and Rohit (Shetty) are helping the daily wage workers who need it the most during the downtime. We have received more enquiries from others wanting to provide monetary help. We are providing them the account details. I hope more and more people come forward to help daily wage workers," Dubey added.

The President of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit thanked Ajay on social media for his contribution.

FWICE is leaving no stone unturned to help its more than five lakh worker members.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was the first industry bigwig who took the initiative to help the 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected owing to the lockdown.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty subsequently donated Rs 51 lakh to FWICE. Frames Production Company and Shashi Sumit Productions have also provided ration and money for the cause. FWICE will utilise all the donated money to help its daily wage workers like junior artistes, stunt artistes, light men, and spot boys amongst others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram