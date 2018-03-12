English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn to Launch His Own Chain of Gyms
Ajay is launching the gym as part of the second season of the ongoing "MTV Super Fight League".
(Image: Ajay Devgn/ Yogen Shah)
Actor Ajay Devgn will soon be launching two Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) gyms here.
"Yes it has been my yearning to spread awareness on the power and profundity of MMA all over our country. I will be committed to launching MMA studios across Maharashtra," Ajay said in a statement.
"The youth is the future of our country and I want to make a difference if I can with this initiative. The kids of today need a lot of self discipline and I am confident that Super Fight League will create a vibrant sporting ecosystem in India enabling the youth across the nation to aspire," Ajay added.
Bill Dosanjh, founder and promoter of the Super Fight League, also shared: "We already have fully functional MMA gyms in New Delhi and Bengaluru and going forward we want greater celebrity involvement in the management of these gyms for brand recall. Most of our celebrity co-owners are quite enthused by the idea of grassroot penetration and cultivation of the sport. Our next pit stop is Mumbai."
Super Fight League, a mixed martial arts tournament, promoted by Dosanjh and British professional boxer Amir Khan, has seen celebrity support from co-owners like Ajay, Randeep Hooda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arbaaz Khan and Tiger Shroff.
