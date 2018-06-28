English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Ivory Sari in Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta Mehndi Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra attends Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son's Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's mehndi ceremony in style.
Priyanka Chopra attends Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son's Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's mehndi ceremony in style.
Priyanka Chopra is making her presence felt since the time she landed in Mumbai with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, garnering all the limelight. Post her return from a vacation in Goa, she made a yet another ravishing appearance on Wednesday night for Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his-bride-to-be Shloka Mehta's mehndi function at their residence Antilia.
The Quantico actress looked drop dead gorgeous for the occasion. Priyanka, who opted for a Tarun Tahiliani's lilac-hued georgette saree with lace and French knot applique border. She accessorized the look with a minimal bracelet and tear-drop earrings as she posed elegantly for the cameras.
Leaving her hair untied, a barely-there makeup look and berry lips, she looked like a sight ideal for a late spring wedding. Priyanka looked perfectly dressed for the occasion.
The celebrity designer, Tarun Tahiliani took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the diva dressed in his ensemble. Tarun captioned the photo "Looking elegant this evening, @priyankachopra attends a ceremonial occasion at the Antilia in our couture saree".
In the other photo posted by Priyanka's stylist Ami Patel, the actress can be seen showing off the beautiful detailing on the back of her blouse. "Baby’s back", Ami captioned the photo.
Priyanka, later, took to Instagram to shower some love on the couple. "Congratulations Akash and Shloka! Such a beautiful ceremony. Mehendi hai rachne wali. Love you both. Pre, pre-engagement party," Priyanka wrote alongside a photograph of herself with the couple.
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
