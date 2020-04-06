Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar Announces New Inspiring Song 'Muskurayega India' to Ignite Hope During Coronavirus Outbreak

Akshay Kumar has led an initiative to create an song called Muskurayega India along with other Bollywood stars, which will serve as motivation to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 6, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
The world is currently in the middle of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has severely affected various industries worldwide. The same has happened with the entertainment industry with multiple projects being postponed or halted. However, Akshay Kumar has good news for Bollywood fans who miss watching their beloved stars perform. As per a report in Mid-day, the Welcome actor has led an initiative to create an song which will serve as motivation to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay took to Instagram to announce the song. Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, the song aims to be a beacon of hope during the trying times. Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani will be presenting the video with his music company JJust Music in association with Kumar's Cape of Good Films.

"At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope. #MuskurayegaIndia song out at 6 PM today.

@jjustmusicofficial #CapeOfGoodFilms @vishalmishraofficial @jackkybhagnani," Akshay wrote on Instagram.

Not only will Akshay be a part of it, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday have also been reportedly roped in for the song.

All the appearing actors will record their renditions from their respective residences which will be compiled for the final outcome.

The song is slated to release at 6PM on April 6, 2020.

