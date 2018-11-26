Akshay Kumar Gives Monday Fitness Motivation by Training Boys on Beach, Watch Video

With his new fitness video, the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar sets Monday motivation goals yet again. This time, his video features young boys undergoing beach training.In the video, a few local boys are seen training on the beach with Akshay Kumar’s gym training ball gifted to them by the actor himself. The 2.0 star proudly said that the boys engaged in vigorous training from 6-9 AM and that is what he calls Fit India.This motivational video was a part of his Fit India movement which he religiously follows.From hoola hoop workout to swimming with weights, Akshay is known to experiment with various forms of exercises despite his hectic schedules.Lately, the actor’s social media handles churn out fitness videos with his family, especially daughter Nitara and trends it with the hashtag Fit India.Earlier this year, Akshay was the first to accept the #HumFitTohIndiaFit movement led by the Sports and Information & Broadcasting Minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and since then he has kept the movement kicking with his fitness videos.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated his efforts and said that the actor inspires today’s generation with fitness activities promoting and encouraging today’s generation for a healthy and fit way of life.On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen opposite Rajnikant in the magnum opus 2.0 ans is all set to create havoc on November 29.