Akshay Kumar Gives Some Hindi Lessons to Bear Grylls in a Live Session on Instagram
Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls answer fans questions in a live session on Instagram before the premiere of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar.
Credits- Instagarm
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has joined hands with British adventurer Bear Grylls for the upcoming episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar. And a day prior to its premiere, Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar connected on a live session on Instagram hosted by Akshay's BellBottom co-star Huma Qureshi.
View this post on Instagram
@beargrylls @iamhumaq @discoveryplusindia @discoverychannelin
During the chat, a fan requested Akshay to teach Bear some phrase in Hindi. Bear requested Akshay “can you teach me ‘never give up’ in Hindi?” Akshay honoured the request but wasn’t lenient on Bear Grylls. He eventually made him say “zindagi mein kabhi peechhe hatna mat”.
Another fan asked Akshay Kumar what stunts he would like to attempt if he woke up as Bear Grylls. Akshay Kumar shared a rather interesting response as he said, “Jump from an aircraft, - the poop tea we have done and swim with the whales”. Bear curiously asked Akshay if he has ever sky-dived, to which Akshay replied: “Yes, I have done that."
The episode will be streaming from 11th September 8 PM on Discovery Plus. Viewers can also watch the episode on September 14 at 8 pm across 12 Discovery channels.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- South Africa Government Takes Control of Cricket in the County After Suspending CSA
- Viral Photos Showing Ominous Orange Skies in San Francisco Maybe Result of California Wildfires
- CPL 2020: Unbeaten Trinbago Knight Riders Cruise to Title with Dominant Win over St Lucia Zouks
- Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Kushal Zaveri Condemns Shibani Dandekar for Criticising Ankita Lokhande
- Akshay Kumar Gives Some Hindi Lessons to Bear Grylls in a Live Session on Instagram