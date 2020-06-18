Akshay Kumar Replies to Young Fan with a Heartfelt Gesture

Recently, a young fan of Akshay Kumar made his first sketch ever. The 10-year-old boy decided to draw his beloved celebrity’s face in his maiden attempt. The art was shared by the boy’s mother on social media, who also tagged the Padman actor hoping he would come across the post. She said in the Twitter post that even though it wasn't perfect, the young chap tried to the best of his capabilities.

The tweet read, "@akshaykumar sir this is the first sketch done by my 10 year old son Aditya Sarma and he hopes that u would like it. I know not that perfect but he's tried to match it as far as possible. Hope you see this sir and if you could please send him a reply. Thank you."

And to everyone’s surprise, the Mission Mangal actor not only noticed the tweet but also retweeted with a lovely response. In his kind reaction, Akshay wrote,"Loved it! Please tell Aditya thank you, I’m honoured he chose me for his first sketch. Love and prayers always”.

Loved it! Please tell Aditya thank you, I’m honoured he chose me for his first sketch . Love and prayers always ♥️ https://t.co/b6LSBmAHBe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 17, 2020

On the professional side, release of Akshay’s upcoming film, Sooryavanshi has been postponed until further announcement. The film directed by Rohit Shetty will star Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The shooting of his upcoming comedy horror film, Laxmmi Bomb has been concluded.

Akshay has also signed the historical drama, Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film marks the debut of former Miss World, Manushi Chillar and is set to release this Diwali. Apart from this, Akshay will star in Raanjhanaa maker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman.