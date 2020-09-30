Akshay Kumar Reveals He's the Best Chef in the House as Twinkle Khanna Can't Even Make an Omelette

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna came together for some much needed catching up – virtually. The star couple found themselves on the hot seat as their ‘fearsome interviewers’ went at them with some questions.

A few children, part of Twinkle’s digital venture Tweak India, threw questions at the couple covering a variety of topics. The first question for the couple asked by a little girl was about having to eat ‘yucky’ (healthy) food.

Akshay, who is a fitness freak and very diet conscious, said that it is very important to eat such kind of food in order to remain healthy. To this, Twinkle showed her book titled What's in Your Dabba and said that although her husband preaches so, he is not such a staunch believer himself.

She said that Akshay, who is a great cook, prepares chocolate paratha at home for his own kids, which is not so healthy and non-tasty after all. They got candid on other subjects further, ranging from favourite superheroes to doing stunts.

When they were asked who is the best cook in their house, Akshay quipped that he is the best as Twinkle cannot even make an omelette. She can only cook stories, he added.

Akshay and Twinkle, however, admitted that it’s their son, Aarav who is the best chef in the house. From rajma to pizzas, the boy can cook anything and its finger-licking good.

Talking about superheroes, Akshay asserted that he has been a fan of Tarzan since he was a kid and is still admiring of the character. While Akshay’s parameter for superhero was physical strength, his wife went for intellectual agility.

Twinkle said in another book she talks about real life superheroes. She explained they are very ordinary people capable of doing extraordinary things and children should look up to them as their idols.