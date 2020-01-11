Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar Shares Recipe of His Favourite 'Avocado on Toast'

Akshay shared a post on social media in which he revealed the recipe of his favourite food--avocado on toast and chia pudding.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 11, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has shared the recipe of his favourite avocado on toast. This comes after his wife Twinkle Khanna nominated him for ‘What is in your Dabba’ challenge.

In the Instagram post, Akshay Kumar can be seen wearing a T-shirt, which has Vada Pav made on it, while he is sitting in front of a platter that comprises of healthy food. On the plate, one can see seasonal fruits, avocado on toast and some other dishes. He is also holding a glass, which probably contains some juice. He has also nominated Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Padnekar along with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan for the challenge.

Captioning the post, he said, “Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here’s a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning 🕺”

He even went on to share the recipe and wrote, “Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It’s healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein *Avocado on toast* Mash a ripe avocado.

Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it.

Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome.

Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread.

Garnish with pomegranate.

*Chia Pudding*

Soak 3 teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk, overnight.

Add a little honey or cinnamon to it.

Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries. Voila Bon Appetit 🏽 Now you know what’s in my dabba, I nominate @katrinakaif @bhumipednekar and @shikhardofficial to give me a peek inside their dabbas. It would be great to know more healthy food options. Don’t forget to share a photo with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @TweakIndia.”

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora too has taken up the same challenge in which she has shared the recipe of Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce. In the series of video and photo, Malaika has described her love for healthy and vegan eating. She can be seen sitting in front of her dinning table with a platter of two dishes out of which one is the Zuchini noodles while the other dish is not known.

