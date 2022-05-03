Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Check Out Date, Puja, Muhurat Timings, And Other Details

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2022: Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be one of the most auspicious days for Hindus. This festival falls on the Lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha, as per Hindu calendar. Usually, people observe this day by purchasing gold or silver, in many cases. It is believed that buying gold on this occasion brings prosperity and more wealth in the coming future. Akshaya Tritiya is a Sanskrit word, where ‘Akshaya’ stands for ‘eternal, the never diminishing sense of happiness, success, and joy’ and ‘Tritiya’ stands for ‘third.’

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Date

This year, the festival will be celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaisakh month, i.e. Tuesday, May 3.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Auspicious Timings

According to Drink Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat will from 05:39 AM on May 3, and will conclude by 12:18 PM. The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhuratwill be in place for a duration of 06 hours and 39 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Tritiya tithi will begin on May 3 at 05:18 AM and will conclude by May 4 at 07:32 AM.

Akshaya Tritiya: Puja

On this day, devotees get up early in the morning. After taking a bath, they perform puja, which includes reciting texts related to Vishnu like Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Chalisa. Yellow clothes along with incense sticks, sandalwood paste, basil leaves, and flowers are offered to Lord Vishnu. Further, a special bhog is also prepared. To conclude the puja, devotees sing aarti and make donations to needy people and brahmins.

Akshaya Tritiya: History

If Hindu mythology is to be believed, Treta Yuga began on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. Akshaya Tritiya and the birth anniversary of Parshuram (6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu) falls on the same day.

This year, the Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will fall on May 3.

