Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Date, Significance and History

The Tritiya date of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month is celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej. This year Akshaya Tritiya falls on Tuesday, May 3. On this day under booj muhurta, you can do any auspicious work at any time of the day.

This year on Akshaya Tritiya, planet Mars will be in Shobhana Yoga of Rohini Nakshatra, which is coming with Taitil Karan and the Moon of Taurus. On this occasion, Mars Rohini Yoga is being formed due to Tuesday and Rohini Nakshatra. On this day, Shobhan Yoga coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, while after 50 years, a wonderful coincidence will occur with the special yoga of planets.

Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, Head of the Astrology Department of Shri Kallaji Vedic University, said after 30 years, the auspicious yoga formed on Akshaya Tritiya is also increasing the importance of this day.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Raja Yoga formed on Akshaya Tritiya and the importance associated with it.

3 Raja Yogas on Akshaya Tritiya

After about 50 years, on this day, two planets will be situated in the exalted zodiac and two major planets in self-sign.

On Akshaya Tritiya, it will be very virtuous to donate to the wonderful combination.

The presence of four planets in a favourable position on this day makes Akshaya Tritiya even more special. Performing any auspicious work on this day will give good results.

Importance of Akshaya Tritiya

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the doors of the famous pilgrimage site Badrinarayan, situated in Uttarakhand state open for the worshippers.

On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, one can visit the feet of Shri Deity in Shri Banke Bihari Ji temple of Vrindavan. This is only one occasion in a year on which you can have such darshan.

Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated on Akshaya Tritiya. Lord Vishnu took the incarnation of Parashurama on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered very auspicious, so apart from getting married and engaged, it is also auspicious to invest in real estate, vehicles, jewellery, etc. on this day.

Donation to Akshaya Tritiya leads to happiness, wealth, and many more virtuous benefits.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.