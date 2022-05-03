Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Don’t Want To Go Out In Scorching Heat? Buy Digital Gold

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2022: The festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha. It is considered to be one of the most auspicious days for Hindus and is marked by buying gold and silver. Devotees believe that purchasing gold or silver on this festival brings joy, prosperity and more wealth in the coming future. In today’s time, we have moved from physical to digital in a myriad of things, so buying gold online (digital gold) has also become a thing. If you are worried about stepping out in scorching heat to buy gold, you can do it right from your house.

What is digital gold?

It is an investment tool, which allows buyers to purchase 24 Karat gold, which subsequently gets deposited in their secured vaults. For the unversed, this digital gold can easily be traded for 24 Karat (999.9) gold coins and gold bars.

Where to buy digital gold?

Investors looking to buy digital gold can reach out to digital gold service providers like GPay and PhonePe. You can also rely on brokerage businesses such as Paytm Money, HDFC Securities, among others. The Google Pay website states that when one uses their mobile application to buy or sell gold, they are buying 99.99 percent pure 24 K gold units from MMTC-PAMP.

If you also want to buy digital gold from Google Pay, here is a step-by-step guide to buying gold:

Step 1: Download the money-transferring application, and If you already have it, Open Google Pay and tap ‘New.’

Step 2: Type - ‘Gold Locker’ in search bar

Step 3: Click on ‘Gold Locker’ and tap on ‘Buy.’ The current market buying price of gold including tax will appear on the screen. Notably, this price will stay locked for 5 minutes after a user begins the purchase.

Step 4: Now, enter the amount of gold you want to purchase in INR and select the check mark.

Step 5: Select the payment method and proceed to pay.

Users should note that GPay has a daily limit of Rs 50,000 in a single day. Also, the minimum gold amount one has to buy is 1 gram.

