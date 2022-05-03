Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Follow These Traditional Rituals To Get Blessed With Health and Wealth

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2022: The auspicious festival of wealth and success, Akshaya Tritiya, is to be celebrated on May 03 this year. The festival, which falls on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishaka month, is known to bring happiness and prosperity to the lives of all. It is believed that whatever investments are made on this day flourishes. People also worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day to welcome wealth in their lives. The Hindu festival is celebrated by people by following various rituals. If you too want to be blessed by the goddess of wealth, follow these rituals on Akshaya Tritiya this year.

Prepare Akshata



To bring good luck to the family, people who keep a day-long fast prepare Akshata and offer it to Lord Vishnu. Akshata is made by mixing unbroken rice with turmeric and kumkum.



Fasting



To impress the lord, keep a day-long fast. Start by offering water to the Sun God and chanting Gayatri Mantra. Then, worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Break the fast in the evening by offering prayers to the lord and doing puja.



Buy Gold or Silver



On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, buying gold or silver is said to be auspicious. It is believed that the valuable items we buy on the day stay with us forever. After buying gold or silver, first, offer it to Goddess Lakshmi to seek her blessings. It is said that her blessings will keep your home filled with wealth.



Make Donations



There is another belief that the deeds we do on the day of Akshaya Tritiya are counted in our afterlife. Therefore, it is said that one should do good things on this day, like helping others and making donations. One can donate grains, clothes, or other items to the needy.



Offer Naivedyam thali to God



To seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu, offering him Naivedyam Thali is said to be an auspicious ritual. The thali mainly contains milk and milk products. Sweets are prepared using milk and rice and are then offered to the lord.

