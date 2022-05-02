Akshaya Tritiya 2022: How to Pray for Wealth and a Happy Married Life

The auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 3 this year. The festival is said to bring happiness and prosperity to the lives of everyone. Akshaya Tritiya falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Vaishaka month.

The festival is believed to be auspicious for carrying out various important events such as weddings, inauguration, Grah Pravesh, starting new ventures, or carrying out other religious activities.

Bhopal’s Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma puts a light on the measures that can be taken on Akshaya Tritiya to bring happiness and prosperity to the house.

For wealth

To impress Goddess Lakshmi and bring wealth at home, offer new rhinestones or beads garland to the goddess. In case, a new garland is not available, then take an old one and wash it in Gangajal and then, offer it to the Goddess Lakshmi.

Recite mantra 108 times

Using a rudraksha mala or beads mala, recite the mantra “Om Him Shrim Lakshmi Vasudevaya Namah” 108 times. After doing so, wear the mala. Remember to remove it before you sleep and again wear it after taking bath.

Wear Pink clothes

To bring happiness and prosperity at home, wear pink clothes on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. The colour is said to be very auspicious for the day.

For a happy married life:

Akshaya Tritiya is also said to be auspicious to start a new life with your partner. If you want to have a long-lasting loving marriage, worship Goddess Gauri and Lord Shiva on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. This will keep you and your partner intact just like Shiv and Parvati.

Worshipping the entire Shiva family on Akshaya Tritiya is also considered very auspicious. At the time of worship, offer a beads garland to Goddess Gauri and Lord Shiva and chant the mantra “Om Gaurishankarai Namah” 108 times.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.