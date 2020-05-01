Alaya F Finds Her New Hobby in Yoga as the Coronavirus Lockdown Continues

Bollywood newbie Alaya F is truly a master of all traits. Be it dancing, sketching or cooking the actress has won our hearts with various skills in recent times. After excelling at all of the above, the Jawaani Jaaneman star has now turned her way towards yoga.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, the actress revealed that she has never done yoga in her life. However, amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, she has decided to give the fitness regime a try.

“I’ve never done yoga in my life but it’s become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I’m able to do what they’re doing… watch it till the end!! Song: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad,” she captioned it.

Alaya’s flexibility in the video definitely proves her skills at learning the new art quite soon.

She shared another video of her fitness regime in the last month, making her wonder about all her skills.

“I was dying to try this inversion challenge but everyone told me “this is not something you can just get up and learn in one day”.. I fell on my face a few times but DID IT ANYWAY,” read the post.

In the last few days, the actress has given us a glimpse of all her lockdown activities. She recently posted a video of the family challenge, which she took with mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar F.

“Had to do this with my mother and brother @poojabediofficial @_omar.f_ I hope you enjoy this #whosmostlikelyto because there are two more coming your way,” she wrote.

