Alaya F Is A Poster Girl For Cut-Out Dresses

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewala made her debut in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan in 2020. Within a short span of time, the actress proved her mettle and is now gearing up for the release of Freddy along with Kartik Aaryan. On multiple occasions, Alaya has shown her creative version, be it her kathak dancing or her amazing sketching. Her fashion sense game is also quite on point, setting her apart from the rest.

Alaya recently stepped into a cute floral mini dress to kickstart the promotions of Freddy. The white mini-dress was from the shelves of the Arabella clothing brand. The breezy dress featured floral prints throughout, full balloon sleeves and cutouts at the torso. She paired the chic dress with white stilettos, golden earrings and rings. For her makeup, she chose flawless skin, subtle smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

Seems like Alaya F has a penchant for cut-out dresses. Here she looks stunning in a black number during her trip to Morocco.

Alaya looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in a black micro ruffle style gown by Shehla Khan. The stunning black gown features a sweetheart neckline and a cutout detail right under the bust. The ensemble boasted an elaborate ruffle detail and a thigh-high slit in the front. For accessories, she chose an embellished choker and black heels. Alaya flaunted her glowy skin with a light blush on her cheeks and nude lips.

The 25-year-old set the temperatures soaring as she turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week for designer Nikita Mhaisalkar. She set the ramp on fire with a bottle-green mini dress that featured a halter neck, black and golden embellishments, cutouts at the torso and a printed flowing cape. Alaya F opted for danglers and golden stilettos and for her glam look she opted for flawless skin, sleek eyeliner, bold eyes and nude lips.

The ASTR black bodycon gown screams elegance and class. Alaya oozes confidence as she poses for the camera in this full-sleeved gown with a thigh-high slit. The bodycon gown features a cutout near the waist, as Alaya flaunts her washboard abs. The tight sleek ponytail, black stilettos, and minimal makeup completed her look.

In this olive grey body con dress, Alaya flaunts her toned body. The mini dress features spaghetti straps, a cutout at the torso and ruffles detailing. She rounded off her look with a bun and sporty sneakers.

