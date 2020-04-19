Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Alaya F Pulls Off A Complicated Inversion Yoga Pose

Alaya F got the complicated pose right after a few failed attempts. The actress informed that she was inspired by Jacqueline Fenrnandez and celebrity fitness trainer Kuldeep Shashi.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2020, 9:24 PM IST
Alaya F Pulls Off A Complicated Inversion Yoga Pose
credits - Alaya F instagram

Actress Alaya F took to Instagram and posted a clip where she is seen striking an inversion yoga pose. She got the complicated pose right after a few failed attempts, she informed, adding that she was inspired by Jacqueline Fenrnandez and celebrity fitness trainer Kuldeep Shashi.

"Inspired by @jacquelinef143 and @kuldeepshashi sir. I was dying to try this inversion challenge but everyone told me 'this is not something you can just get up and learn in one day'.. I fell on my face a few times but DID IT ANYWAY (wait for the end where I try to be very cool and fall)" Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, captioned the image.

Alaya made her Hindi film debut with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman, a comedy-drama in which she played a 21-year-old girl claiming that a 40-year-old person who hates commitment and marriage (played by Saif Ali Khan) is her her father.

Unlike many other industry kids, Alaya has tackled the nepotism debate with a straight face. She recently said that nepotism is a reality in Bollywood but insisted that she did not take her mother's help to secure her debut movie.

