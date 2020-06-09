Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Alaya F Says She Is Struggling To Perfect Yoga Pose, Attempts It Perfectly

Actress Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, uploaded a video of her "struggling" to perfect a yoga pose for three minutes.

News18

Updated:June 9, 2020, 9:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Alaya F Says She Is Struggling To Perfect Yoga Pose, Attempts It Perfectly
Actress Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, uploaded a video of her "struggling" to perfect a yoga pose for three minutes.

Actress Alaya F follows a never-give-up attitude in life. On Tuesday, she shared how she keeps practicing things until she doesn't learn them perfectly.

Taking to Instagram, Alaya posted a video that shows her struggling with yoga poses.

"This is NOT a tutorial!! it's just 3 minutes of me struggling I've never really done yoga in my life but it's been one of my favourite lockdown activities to find yoga videos and poses and try and recreate them. I'm a big believer in doing things over and over and over again until I get it, so here's a little glimpse into that! Please don't try this at home unless you know what you're doing.. don't be like me," she wrote.

Amid the lockdown, Alaya has started her virtual Instagram series "AlayaAF" where is talking about health, art, glamour and much more. The yoga video has also been part of her series.

Alaya, daughter of Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with the film "Jawaani Jaaneman", featuring Saif Ali Khan as her on-screen father.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading