Alaya F’s Yoga Pose Goes Miserably Wrong, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Alaya F has shared a video on herself performing headstand or sirsasana on Instagram. The video, however, shows Alaya failing in her bid to perfectly balance her body.

Captioning the footage, the 22-year-old actress wrote, “Tried shooting something cool for you guys but the universe had different plans.” She also added, “I’m staying home” over the clip.

Fans of the actress expressed their concerns over her safety, with one user saying, “Please don’t fall from the balcony, I like your art works”. Another person wrote, “Move away from the railing pls.”

Earlier, Alaya had confessed that yoga is her new favourite thing. Flaunting her super flexible body, Alaya wrote, “ "I've never done yoga in my life but it's become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I'm able to do what they're doing. watch it till the end!!”

Alaya is also making sure that she remains creatively active during the lockdown phase. She is devoting time to reading, watching movies and learning new things.

Meanwhile, professionally, Alaya started her Bollywood journey with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman. The film starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in lead roles. The actress is the daughter of Pooja Bedi. The comedy-drama was bankrolled by Jay Shewakramani.

