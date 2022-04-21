Alaya Furniturewalla is ‘Back to the Grind’ As She Aces Headstand With Ease

Yoga helps draw balance between body and soul. Time and again, several celebrities have advocated incorporating yoga into your daily routine, and now the new celeb in B-town Alaya F has joined the same bandwagon. Actress Pooja Bedi’s young daughter might be one movie old but her commitment to yoga makes her look like an expert. And her Instagram timeline perfectly exhibits the same. After swooning us all with her amazing photographs of Paris vacation, Alaya seems to be inspiring her fans to stay fit, as she dropped a short reel on her Instagram wherein she is nailing the headstand.

The actress, who made her debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, has often publicly revealed that she swears by yoga and is extremely keen on maintaining a good physique. Now, while keeping her words, the actress is “back to grind” after relishing lip-smacking French cuisine for 14 days. Taking it to her Instagram account, Alaya dropped a video, in which she can be seen flaunting the intense asana that she attempted very elegantly. While sharing the video, which she clubbed with Harry Styles’ trending song As It Was, Alaya penned down a note revealing that she is back on the fitness track after enjoying her holiday.

She wrote, “Back to the grind with Thea Amin Joshi after eating only cheese and bread and drinking only wine and piña coladas for 14 days,” the actress ended her caption with two laughing emoticons. The video opens with Alaya in a Sisshasna position (headstand), her hands can be seen behind her head. And her palms are interlocked, while her elbows make an imaginary equilateral triangle. She firstly joins the soles of her feet and then opens her leg in a wide V. Alaya stayed in the position for some time.

The actress has always been transparent about her fitness goals with her fans via social media and has often shared glimpses of her rigorous workout session with her loving audiences. In the video, Alaya can be seen sporting the athleisure look, as she donned a grey co-ord set that included a comfy tank top with yoga pants. To avoid any hindrance, she tied her tresses in a messy bun.

