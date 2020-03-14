Albert Einstein Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts and Quotes of the Nobel Laureate

Albert Einstein, one of the greatest scientists and thinkers the world has ever seen, was born on March 14, 1879. He was felicitated with the Nobel Prize in Physics for his discovery of the law of photoelectric effect and his contribution to the services of theoretical physics.

Einstein's first paper Conclusions from the Capillarity Phenomena was published in 1900. By the end of 1905 he had produced four more groundbreaking papers which cemented his name in the annals of history.

On 141st birth anniversary of Albert Einstein, here's looking at a few interesting facts about the Nobel laureate.

When Einstein was mere 12, he independently discovered his original proof of the Pythagorean theorem.

He first fell in love with the daughter of a professor. Her name was Marie Winteler, and even though the scientist was deeply attracted to her, the relationship never materialized.

Einstein met his first wife Mileva Maric in Zurich Polytechnique, where both had enrolled for various courses. They later married in January 1903. Turns out, the two had a daughter out of wedlock, but what happened to the child was never known.

Einstein and Mileva divorced in 1919 and he went on to marry his cousin Elsa Lowenthal in 1919.

He was also a staunch believer in the theories of Mahatma Gandhi. The two kept exchanging letters over the course of their lives and Einstein had even called the Mahatma "a role model for the generations to come."

The Nobel laureate, who passed away in 1955, has a number of famous quotes attributed to him. Here are a few:

If you can't explain it to a six-year-old, you don't understand it yourself.

Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.

Never memorize something that you can look up.

A clever person solves a problem. A wise person avoids it.

Reality is merely an illusion, albeit a very persistent one.

Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.

The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.

If I were not a physicist, I would probably be a musician. I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music.

You never fail until you stop trying.

Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love.

