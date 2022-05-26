Alcohol Consumption Poses More Threat to Heart Than Previously Thought: Study

Drinking alcohol is injurious to health, and yet many consider it safe if consumed moderately. The truth, however, is that alcohol is more dangerous for our hearts than was previously thought, a new study has claimed. According to the World Health Organisation, the consumption of alcohol is very high in the European Union. Everyone knows that drinking alcohol for a long time is fatal, but there is a lack of awareness in European countries about it. This study has been published in the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

Dr Bethany Wong of St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, said that if you do not drink alcohol, don’t start drinking. If you drink alcohol, reduce its quantity weekly, so that there is minimum damage to the heart.

How did the study happen?

The study says that it is very difficult to ascertain the safe level of alcohol consumption. The study was conducted on 744 adults aged 40 years. Most of them were people who suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity etc. The risk of heart disease was more in these people.

They were given 10 grams of alcohol. The participants were divided into several groups based on weekly, daily, low or no alcohol consumption. A total of 201 patients with excessive drinking were placed in the high anxiety grade.

At the same time, 356 people drank alcohol in small quantities, while 187 people drank alcohol in limited quantities. It was found that alcohol is injurious to health in every situation. The study suggested that the pre-heart failure group was 4.5 times more at risk of heart failure after starting alcohol consumption.

According to Dr Wong, no benefit of drinking alcohol, even in moderation was seen. She said that alcohol consumption of 70g or more per week was related to an increased risk of heart failure. She added all countries should insist on reducing alcohol consumption. For example, in Ireland, where cases of heart disease are high, the government should fix the drinking level to 17 units weekly for men and 11 units for women.

