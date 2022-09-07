Ali Fazal Displays His Shadow Boxing Skills In New Fitness Video; Know Its Benefits

With projects like Mirzapur and Death on the Nile in his kitty, actor Ali Fazal has managed to impress moviegoers across Bollywood and Hollywood. Along with his acting prowess, the Fukrey star is strict when it comes to his fitness regime.

Be it conditioning his body with strength-based routines or lifting weights, Ali Fazal follows a dynamic set of exercises. In the latest fitness video shared by him, the actor was seen performing Shadow Boxing, which is a part of a combat sport.

The clip features Fazal drenched in sweat as he throws punches in the air. While sharing the video, the actor shared that he was attempting to fix his steps and movement while giving a try to the combat sport. Fazal continued to practice boxing aimlessly for about 5 mins before he got the hang of it.

He stated, “Fixing steps and movement.. one at a time. This is after 5 mins of aimless shadow boxing. Yes, I am tired but I remember some of it. Have to work on follow-throughs.”

Take a look at it below:

What is Shadow Boxing?

In simple words, Shadow Boxing is a part of training and physical exercise in which a person moves their hands and feet envisioning they are fighting someone. This form of throwing punches in the air is a daily routine for professional fighters and boxers.

The exercise helps an athlete prepare their muscles before engaging in a strong physical activity. In addition to this, practising combat sets helps increase the muscle memory of a fighter, which is said to be beneficial for professional matches.

Shadow Boxing is also practised by boxers to develop a fighting rhythm to tackle their opponents inside the ring. Not only fighters and boxers but many martial arts players also tend to include Shadow Boxing in their fitness regime.

According to a report by Indian Express, fitness expert Mukul Nagpaul, who is also the founder of Pmftraining and Fit India Movement Ambassador, said, “It (Shadow Boxing) is done by throwing punches in the air as if you are trying to hit your opponent; it can also be done by coming close to the wall and pretending to punch your own shadow.”

The expert added that people suffering from shoulder and arm injuries should refrain from performing the exercise. As mentioned earlier, Shadow Boxing helps to prepare muscles, and performing the same adds a lot of pressure on one’s muscles, and an injury to the shoulder and arm can become worse when practised without proper medical opinion.

Why is Shadow Boxing beneficial?

The fitness expert highlighted several benefits of including Shadow Boxing in a fitness routine. They are listed below:

It helps in strengthening bones

Promotes mind and muscle coordination

Improves form and technique

Enhances muscle memory

Improves balance

It also enhances strength in the shoulders, outer laterals, glutes, and serratus anterior.

How to perform Shadow Boxing?

The fitness expert suggests that beginners should include Shadow Boxing as a 3-minute exercise. The timing can be increased gradually, once the moments begin to grow perfect.

Nagpaul said that performing the set in front of a mirror helps in improving the technique while also identifying one’s mistake. He advises to start slow and then pick up the pace and increase intensity over time. Nagpaul emphasizes that Shadow Boxing should be performed under the guidance of a certified and educated coach.

