Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani Ace the No Make-up Look, See Pics

Actresses Disha Patani and Alia Bhatt stepped out in the city without wearing make-up. Celebrity photo-journalist Manav Mangalani posted pictures of the actresses out in the city in their casual wear.

Disha was seen after her dance rehearsals in Mumbai. The actress looked fit in black athleisure with white sneakers. On the other hand, Alia was seen outside a venue with her mother actress Soni Razdan. Alia wore a white casual T-shirt and ripped jeans.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri's film Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur. The romantic thriller will also star Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film is slated to release on February 7, 2020. After that, she will be making a cameo in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. It will release on March 6, 2020. She is also working on film titled KTina.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which will mark her debut in the southern film industry. Along with that, she will be also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra co- starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

