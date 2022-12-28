Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Serve Major Fashion Inspiration At Christmas Brunch With Family

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, just like every year, attended the traditional lunch hosted by the Kapoor family. They are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, and every time they make a public appearance together, they serve out a major fashion statement. Naturally, Christmas was no less. The new parents in town dressed up casually and arrived at Kunal Kapoor’s residence, where the annual Christmas brunch of the Kapoors takes place always.

Generally, Alia Bhatt’s fashion statement is to keep it casual yet chic. While Ranbir Kapoor keeps it uber cool and stylish. The couple were spotted wearing stylish yet comfortable clothes that are a perfect example of what to wear for a family lunch for Christmas.

Check out Alia’s post right here:

The Darlings actress looked super pretty in a floral dress. The white wrap-around dress had red floral designs and a loose silhouette. The Summer Somewhere Navarra mini dress featured a V-neck, a belt, and a ruffled asymmetric hem that made her look like an absolute doll. The red and white prints totally vibed with the occasion. Instead of opting for a stiletto, Alia sported white-coloured heels. And she kept her jewellery and makeup to a bare minimum. You can totally elevate the dress and add a red leather jacket and white ankle boots if you want to layer it up for the winter. You can also add a white sling bag.

While Alia Bhatt’s outfit had a more summery vibe, Ranbir Kapoor seemed to be welcoming Mumbai winters with open arms and a heavily bearded look. The new dad sported a tan-coloured thick suede jacket and layered it over a simple black shirt with a mandarin collar and team it with a pair of blue denim. He looked dapper in his polished boots and black sunglasses. The beard added a bit of ruggedness to his look.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also celebrated Christmas at their home with Alia’s family, Ayan Mukerji and others.

