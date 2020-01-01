Alia Bhatt Begins New Year on a Blissful Note with Sun-kissed Beach Photo

Celebrities are busy enjoying their vacations and welcoming the new year with their loved ones but are also extending their wishes to their fans. Some are sharing pictures from their celebrations while others are sending snapshots from their new year holidays. Actresses Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar have shared pictures from the beach as they welcomed 2020.

Alia, who is enjoying her vacation at an undisclosed location has shared a picture welcoming 2020. The actress can be seen dressed in a multi-colored floral beach-wear. With wet hair and eyes closed she faces towards the sky. The breath-taking view in the backdrop made the picture absolutely perfect. Alia shared the picture and wrote, "The light is coming."

Bhumi Pednekar can be seen posing in a green bikini with hair tied back in a pony tail as she enjoys the waves at the sea. She wrote, "My mood for the next decade."

Actress Mithila Palkar posed in a dark red outfit paired with a hat. She shared the picture and wrote alongside, "Sunshine and Sparkles."

