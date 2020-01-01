Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhatt Begins New Year on a Blissful Note with Sun-kissed Beach Photo

Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Mithila Palkar have shared pictures from their beach destinations and welcomed 2020.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
Alia Bhatt Begins New Year on a Blissful Note with Sun-kissed Beach Photo
credits - Alia Bhatt instagram

Celebrities are busy enjoying their vacations and welcoming the new year with their loved ones but are also extending their wishes to their fans. Some are sharing pictures from their celebrations while others are sending snapshots from their new year holidays. Actresses Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar have shared pictures from the beach as they welcomed 2020.

Alia, who is enjoying her vacation at an undisclosed location has shared a picture welcoming 2020. The actress can be seen dressed in a multi-colored floral beach-wear. With wet hair and eyes closed she faces towards the sky. The breath-taking view in the backdrop made the picture absolutely perfect. Alia shared the picture and wrote, "The light is coming."

the light is coming ✨2020 ☀️

Bhumi Pednekar can be seen posing in a green bikini with hair tied back in a pony tail as she enjoys the waves at the sea. She wrote, "My mood for the next decade."

Actress Mithila Palkar posed in a dark red outfit paired with a hat. She shared the picture and wrote alongside, "Sunshine and Sparkles."

☀️⭐ #sunshineandsparkles2020

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
