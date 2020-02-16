Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde's Pic in Matching High-slit Gowns Wins the Internet

A picture of leading Bollywood ladies Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde in high-slit gowns is going viral on social media.

News18.com

Updated:February 16, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde's Pic in Matching High-slit Gowns Wins the Internet
A picture of leading Bollywood ladies Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde in high-slit gowns is going viral on social media.

The 65th Filmfare Awards happened on Saturday, February 15th 2020. The gala event saw the greatest stars in Bollywood come together under one roof which meant that the glamour quotient was sky-high. The actresses especially put on some of the best-looks ever and pulled them off effortlessly.

Now, a picture of three Bollywood leading ladies Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde posing after the award ceremony in similar but gorgeous high-slit gowns, is winning the internet. While Pooja can be seen wearing a baby pink and sparkly dress, Bhumi can be seen wearing a suave ruffled-hot pink dress. Alia on the other hand, has carried her pastel-themed legacy forward by wearing a yellow and pink dress.

Check out the picture below:

Now take a look at each dress separately:

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia Bhatt also won the Best Actor Female for Gully Boy. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, took home the Critics Choice Best Actor Female Award for Saand Ki Aankh with Taapsee Pannu.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram