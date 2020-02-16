Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde's Pic in Matching High-slit Gowns Wins the Internet

The 65th Filmfare Awards happened on Saturday, February 15th 2020. The gala event saw the greatest stars in Bollywood come together under one roof which meant that the glamour quotient was sky-high. The actresses especially put on some of the best-looks ever and pulled them off effortlessly.

Now, a picture of three Bollywood leading ladies Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde posing after the award ceremony in similar but gorgeous high-slit gowns, is winning the internet. While Pooja can be seen wearing a baby pink and sparkly dress, Bhumi can be seen wearing a suave ruffled-hot pink dress. Alia on the other hand, has carried her pastel-themed legacy forward by wearing a yellow and pink dress.

Check out the picture below:

Now take a look at each dress separately:

Alia Bhatt also won the Best Actor Female for Gully Boy. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, took home the Critics Choice Best Actor Female Award for Saand Ki Aankh with Taapsee Pannu.

