Alia Bhatt Blooms With Charm in a Floral Knit Cardigan and Mini Skirt, Hearts Are All Over Her

Varun Dhawan and actress Alia Bhatt recently attended a function in Mumbai. At the event, paparazzi took pictures of the two celebrities and posted the images on social media. Fans praised Alia’s outfit choice for the event, which included a floral knit cardigan and mini skirt. The outfit, which would make a lovely addition to your fall wardrobe, allowed the celebrity to grow with grace. Scroll down to learn about her dress in detail and to see all the photos from the event.

Alia Bhatt and her stylist Lakshmi Lehr decided on an Oscar de la Renta outfit for the actress to wear on Tuesday to an event in Mumbai. The outfit consisted of a sweater and little skirt. Additionally, they posted images of their appearance wearing the floral knit clothing to Instagram with the remark “Bloom with grace." In a dark brown corduroy jacket, dark blue denim pants, grey suede boots, and a brown V-neck tee, Varun Dhawan also made an appearance at the event. Their pictures quickly gained popularity on social media, and Alia’s fans praised her classy avatar.

A cardigan with a V neckline, drooping shoulders, full sleeves, ribbed construction, pink-white and green floral designs on a light blue background, front button closures, a loose silhouette, and a longer hem length are among the outfit’s design components.

In order to display the little skirt she paired with the blouse, Alia left the last few buttons of the cardigan undone. It has a mini-length hem, ribbed style, high-rise waistline, and complementing flower designs.

Alia added a few simple pieces of jewellery to the look, including stacked gold bracelets, clear-strap heels, and bold rings. She went for center-parted, open-waved hair, a sheer pink lip colour, light lash mascara, feathery brows, light pink blush on her cheekbones, dewy complexion, and contouring for her beauty choices.

Alia Bhatt is currently working on a number of projects. With the movie Heart of Stone, starring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, she will make her Hollywood debut. Additionally, she and Ranveer Singh have Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

