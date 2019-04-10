Alia Bhatt Casts a Spell in Gold & Ivory Suit Handspun by Local Artisans of Northeast India

@aliaa08 casting a summer spell on us. Curated & handspun in Northeast India, this gold & ivory ensemble is a loving amalgam of gota patti work with fine Assamese eri silk, designed to support local artisans. @stylebyami @shnoy09 @UN @LakmeFashionWk https://t.co/2Ucjt5ohMb pic.twitter.com/50Ev4VxiGs — Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) April 10, 2019

Promotional events for Karan Johar's much-awaited Kalank are in full swing and the film’s starcast - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt - is leaving no stone unturned to make the flick a grand success.The trailer and the songs depict grand sets, larger-than-life action scenes and the women of Kalank in regal finery. Just like the movie, the cast is making regal entry everywhere they go in gorgeous ethnic designer wear outfits, especially Alia Bhatt.Recently, Alia made heads turn in Anita Dongre's gold and ivory Laranya suit which is cut from the finest Assamese Eri silk, a kind of silk processed without killing silkworms.According to Anita Dongre's official website, the outfit called the Laranya suit is inspired by the forests of Rajasthan. Dongre also tweeted about the intricacies of this rich silk outfit which is curated and handspun in Northeast India, designed to support the local artisans.Alia's look features a kurta with deep and round neckline along with thin shoulder straps embellished with floral motifs teamed with a pair of embroidered tulle sharara.Keeping up with all her other Kalank looks, Alia teamed this outfit with ethnic gaudy jewellery. She flaunted a pair of powder blue jhumkas which broke the monotony of the white-gold outfit. For her sole, she threw together a pair of silver kolahpuris. On the makeup front, she decided to break away from her usual no makeup signature look with red lip tint and shimmery rose eye-shadow.This look is definitely worth bookmarking for all your summer festivities. You can throw together a potli, wear mojris and also flaunt your chand balis with this.