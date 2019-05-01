Alia Bhatt Flaunts This Season's Hottest Bag Trend from Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel Collection

What does one do if they want to flaunt two of their favourite Chanel bags at once? You probably sling it together like Alia Bhatt.Usually known to make impressive fashion statements in her chic outfits, this time Alia did not make heads turn with her ensemble but with a bag trend that is right off the Chanel runway show, sur la plage.The actor was spotted at the airport flaunting Chanel's latest Act 2 Bag from the Spring/Summer 2019, which belongs to Karl Lagerfeld's last collection he created before his sudden death. The sidebags feature two Chanel bags slung together which are joined midway by their chains falling on each side.As trendy these bags look, the price will burn a hole in your wallet for sure. On the official website, the bags cost a whopping amount of Rs 6 Lakh.The Kalank actor sported a white tee and the latest in vogue flared denim, a pair of white sneakers and statement sunglasses. According to the website, the bag is made available in lambskin and denim. The brand’s iconic bags are seen in a variety of materials including tweed, mixed fibres and cotton.