Alia Bhatt Introduces Fans to Her 'Calm in Every Storm', See Pic
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself along with her pet cat Edward. In the image, the actress is posing for the camera while Edward is asleep.
credits - Alia Bhatt instagram
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has introduced fans to her "calm in every storm", in a new post she has shared on social media.
Alia took to her verified Instagram account and shared a picture of herself along with her pet cat Edward. In the image, the actress is seen posing for the camera while Edward is asleep.
"My calm in every storm," Alia captioned the image, which currently has 891K likes on the photo-sharing website.
Earlier this month, Alia, an ardent animal lover, welcomed a new cat named Juniper into her home. "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable," captioned the actress.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial, Sadak 2, which also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.
The film has been produced by Mahesh Bhatt's brother Mukesh Bhatt and is set for an OTT release.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Stars Appear On-Screen Wearing Face Mask and Shield, Amuse Internet
- Bigg Boss 14: Nia Sharma, Rajeev Sen, Vivian Dsena to Join Salman Khan's Reality Show?
- I Wanted to Sell my BMW Car But Not to Fund my Training, Says Dutee Chand
- 2nd Test Preview: Chance for West Indies to Win First Series in England Since 1988
- Google Is Investing Rs 33,737 Crore in Jio Platforms: Everything You Need To Know