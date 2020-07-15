Alia Bhatt Introduces Fans to Her 'Calm in Every Storm', See Pic

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has introduced fans to her "calm in every storm", in a new post she has shared on social media.

Alia took to her verified Instagram account and shared a picture of herself along with her pet cat Edward. In the image, the actress is seen posing for the camera while Edward is asleep.

"My calm in every storm," Alia captioned the image, which currently has 891K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Earlier this month, Alia, an ardent animal lover, welcomed a new cat named Juniper into her home. "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable," captioned the actress.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial, Sadak 2, which also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

The film has been produced by Mahesh Bhatt's brother Mukesh Bhatt and is set for an OTT release.