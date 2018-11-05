Alia Bhatt is Back With #PoochOverPataka Campaign
This Diwali, join Alia Bhatt in her initiative to make this world a safer place for your pets and other animals with the Pooch Over Pataka Campaign
Alia Bhatt with her cat Image: @aliabhatt/Instagram
After a humongous response among celebrities and animal lovers, Alia is back with the campaign this year as well.
This time around, Alia has decided to take her campaign to the next level.
On her Twitter and Instagram handles, she is asking people to take the initiative to feed stray dogs this Diwali during the day.
The sound of firecrackers can be stressful and an animal on the street might starve itself so that it doesn't have to leave it's hiding spot. So this year, celebrate Diwali the Coexist way by choosing to feed a stray in your neighbourhood in the day time! Choose #PoochOverPataka pic.twitter.com/IAZWiupYb7— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 5, 2018
Twitteratis couldn't contain their excitement to be a part of this cause and have started spreading awareness using Alia's hastag #PoochOverPataka within no time.
The sound of firecrackers can be stressful and an animal on the street might starve itself so that it doesn't have to leave it's hiding spot. So this year, celebrate Diwali the Coexist way by choosing to feed a stray in your neighbourhood in the day time! Choose #poochoverpataka pic.twitter.com/upwu7fLud1— k.p_priye (@pram_priye) November 5, 2018
I have seen first hand how much these effects pets. Say no to noise and yes to light.. #Poochoverpataka https://t.co/FU7yhUgKeZ— Siddhartha Das (@Siddharthadas80) November 5, 2018
The high-decibel sound makes dogs and other animals shiver and tremble due to the noise and air pollution.
Their health suffers due to stress which leads to loss in appetite, problems with salivation and defection. Also, due to the chaos in the atmosphere, they tend to escape from their abodes.
Previously, Alia took a step forward to reduce stress animals go through during the Festive season, especially Diwali.
To try and avoid this situation, Alia released an online video asking to pledge her followers to post a selfie with their pet with hashtag #PoochOverPataka.
Previously, other celebrities also joined this cause and pledged to choose Pooch Over Pataka
here’s how I spent #Diwali 🌟in @CatCafeStudio 😻 #CatCompany with some great #coffee pretty much my kinda paradise❣️ #poochoverpataka #anyday pic.twitter.com/vXv51secnh— Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) October 20, 2017
@arjunk26 selects #Max 's wellbeing over noisy crackers😊❤👍👌@aliaa08 #safediwali #poochoverpataka #CrackerlessDiwali pic.twitter.com/ZK6XIPdTbS— Arjun Kapoor Cafe (@ArjunKapoorCafe) October 19, 2017
Thankuuu @aliaa08 for #poochoverpataka ! Here’s hoping everyone is kind to the environment & all the munchkins! Love, Tia & me🐶❤️😘 #Diwali pic.twitter.com/Nf07Is88Na— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) October 19, 2017
Instagram Stories🙌💕 @theathiyashetty & @aliaa08— مسکان⚡ (@AthiyaholicMus) October 16, 2017
What uh choose? #poochoverpataka 😍🐶 ❤ #DiwaliKiTayari pic.twitter.com/TPvMZzJAQD
