1-min read

Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics

Alia Bhatt sported two different looks within 24 hours and managed to stun in both. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:April 18, 2018, 2:42 PM IST
Alia Bhatt poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening of restaurant 'Arth' designed by Gauri Khan. (Image: Yogen Shah)
With Alia Bhatt's Raazi all set for a May release, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming film, hopping from one destination to another, interacting with media and fans, talking about her upcoming release.

And even though Alia plays an Indian spy married to a Pakistani army official in the film, in real life besides a talented actress, loving daughter and sister, she is also a fashionista, inspiring thousands of her fans with her stellar looks and sartorial choices.

Recently, at a promotional event for her upcoming film, Alia was seen looking uber chic in a pair of fitted blue denims, white top and a light blue denim jacket. She completed her look with a sleek ponytail, sunnies and a killer attitude.

Take a look.

🎈

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on



On Tuesday, Alia was seen sporting a navy blue traditional ensemble , courtesy House of Kotwara, known for their timeless traditional aesthetic. Alia's embroidered ensemble was refreshing in several ways for it featured an easy-breezy silhouette and a halter neckline with a keyhole detail.

A matching dupatta, juttis, tresses left open in waves and minimal makeup rounded off Alia's look.

Take a look.



💙 spontaneity @aliaabhatt @houseofkotwara @needledust @amrapalijewels

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

