Alia Bhatt is Painting Instagram White, One Look at a Time

Nowadays, Alia Bhatt is painting Instagram white and how. She has been acing the colour of purity with grace and elegance since before the release of her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Since the time she has donned a white saree for portraying the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi, her love for the colour is visible off-screen as well. Recently, the Highway actor took to her Instagram to share a bunch of photos from her latest shoot wearing a white co-ord set.

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a white dress with a white oversized blazer. To give the look a spark, she chose to go with gold hoop earrings and a gold ring. Instead of having heavy make-up, she kept the look clean and minimal. She is looking pure and pious.

During the Berlin Film Festival also, Alia decided to go all white with her looks. She shared glimpses from the film festival on her Instagram and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that no one can rock the colour white like her.

On the opening day of the festival, Alia looked like a princess in a white lace gown. In the photos, she can be seen posing on the streets of Berlin, living her fairy tale dreams. She kept the make-up nude. The highlight of the look was the peach flowers she accessorised her hair with.

On the second day of the Berlin Film Festival, Alia chose to carry white pleated palazzo pants with a white blazer. She completed her look by carrying heavy white pearl earrings. Styling her hair in a small messy bun and opting for minimal make-up, Alia looked completely adorable.

Be it anywhere in the world, Indian celebs never fail to make a grand appearance in traditional outfits. Alia too chose to ace a white saree during the Berlin festival. In the photos shared by Alia on her Instagram, she can be seen wearing an all-white saree with white thread tassels at the bottom. She completed the look with emerald earrings and some white roses in her bun. She even wore white heels with the saree.

Going by Alia Bhatt’s recent posts, we can say that she is a white queen.

