Alia Bhatt is the Most Stylish Millennial Bridesmaid in Vibrant Designer Lehengas

It goes unsaid that a bride needs her best ladies by her side on her big day and Alia Bhatt turned bridesmaid for her childhood best friend Devika Advani in New Delhi.We ought to admit the Gully Boy actor is the most effervescent millennial bridesmaid ever. Along with her other childhood friends including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alia was seen letting her hair down with her girl squad.From dancing to Bollywood numbers on sangeet and haldi to being there for her friend, during all the wedding ceremonies Alia Bhatt looked seamlessly beautiful in her vibrant Indian outfits.Designed by ace designers like Manisha Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Anushree Reddy, the fashionista was styled by Ami Patel and seems like she definitely was in good hands.Alia nailed all three outfits like a pro, redefining wedding style statement for millennials. We rounded up Alia Bhatt's look from her BFF's wedding and the good news is these designer wear outfits are already available online.In a stylish lehenga by Anushree Reddy couture, Alia ditched the usual traditional wedding attire for this floral lehenga and with a ruffled choli.In a strapless yellow choli and sea blue lehenga, Alia looked the quintessential bridesmaid in this Anita Dongre designer wear. She accessorised the look with a pair of big dangling earrings.In an electric blue sharara designed by Manish Malhotra, Aliapaired this look with a necklace and maangtika and a chunky ring. The outfit was all-blue but she broke the monotony with her statement jewelry which was pink in color.