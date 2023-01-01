Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor To Deepika Padukone, Bollywood Divas To Look Up To As Fashion Trendsetter In 2023

We will be in a new chapter of our lives in a few days left to close the chapter of the year 2022. We must have seen a bunch of trends coming each year that blow our minds, especially from the film industry. Bollywood divas never let us down when it comes to setting some major trends and with the coming year, here we are going on a marathon of Tinsel Town’s divas that can be fashion trendsetters in 2023.

Alia Bhatt

This pattern-on-pattern style statement inspired by Alia Bhatt will add floral magic to any of your special occasions. Magda Butrym’s ready-to-wear designer label provided the actor with a strapless mini dress and a matching oversized blazer. She accessorized the sultry look with open locks, heels, chic accessories, and her signature minimal makeup.

Deepika Padukone

If you enjoy experimenting with your fashion choices, take a cue from Deepika and add some desi flair to your party looks throughout the year. For example, Deepika’s sequined saree and strapless bralette for the Cannes Film Festival. The actress amplified her Sabyasachi look with striking graphic black eyeliner inspired by pop culture darling Julia Fox, statement earrings, hair embellishment, and a messy updo.

Janhvi Kapoor

In the strapless black ensemble inspired by Janhvi Kapoor’s closet, channel your inner goddess. The faux leather ensemble features a figure-hugging fit, plunging neckline, and mermaid silhouette. Janhvi completed the look with matching Opera gloves, side-parted open locks, and eye-catching glam.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s shimmery ensemble could up the ante at your birthday bash this year. The sequined ensemble consists of a bralette, blazer, and shorts set that is styled with minimal makeup, matching high heels, and centre-parted open hair.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is giving some major stripes a trend, and we bet this will last for a long time. Be it a dress or a co-ord set or whatever. You won’t be disappointed, we bet.

