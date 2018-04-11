Alia Bhatt Keeps it Simple Yet Stylish in a Anita Dongre Outfit; See Pic

Actress Alia Bhatt, whose upcoming film Raazi's trailer was released on Tuesday, has been receiving rave reviews for her portrayal as a spy-wife in the over two minute trailer video of the awaited film. But it's not just Alia's acting has has swayed a million hearts, it's the B-town beauty's immaculate looks and her great sense of dressing that has managed to set a thousand hearts aflutter.Recently, at a promotional event for Raazi, Alia was snapped wearing an Anita Dongre ensemble -- an indigo coloured, printed Anarkali teamed with a matching dupatta -- and she looked stunningly ethereal in the traditional attire.Alia rounded off her look with silver earrings, metallic footwear, minimal makeup and left her tresses open in soft waves. The actress was all smiles as the shutterbugs clicked the star at the event.Alia is sure giving us some tips on keeping it simple yet chic this season by sporting this beautiful attire.Take a look.What do you think of Alia's look? Tell us in the comments section below.