Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma Dazzle at Glamour and Style Awards Night
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon and many others descended on the red carpet of the 6th Glamour and Style Awards. Check out pics and videos of your favourite Bollywood stars from the night below.
Image (L to R): Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani/Instagram
Bollywood stars descended on the red carpet of the 6th Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards and made it a starry affair, one not to be easily forgotten. Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Nushrat Bharucha, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, Dwayne Bravo and others from the entertainment and other fields graced the awards night while they put forth their best, in terms of style and glamour.
Alia arrived dressed in a pink and black gown, while Kiara opted for a yellow coloured outfit. Both actresses looked glamorous as they clicked pictures at the red carpet. As per Filmfare, Alia was seen greeting Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza and Rakul Preet Singh, while Karan was snapped having a great time posing for selfies.
Nushrat Bharucha went all gold and looked gorgeous. Ayushmann wore an all white ensemble, while Varun decided to to keep it casual-cool in his printed shirt and white trousers. Kartik wore a grey suit and looked dapper. His upcoming feature Pati, Patni Aur Woh releases on December 6.
Read: Kartik Aaryan, New-age Star with New-age Stories, Arrives with Pati Patni Aur Woh
Check out all the pics and videos from the night below:
