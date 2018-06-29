Alia Bhatt Looked Pretty As a Rose Bud In Manish Malhotra Sari
It was Neetu Kapoor, who approved her look!
Image courtesy: Instagram
That smile!
Alia Bhatt opted for a custom-made brocade sari from the studios of Manish Malhotra. Her look was accentuated by the flower gajra in her hair and a tiny bindi. She wore pretty layered chandbali earrings for the occasion. Alia was all smiles for the shutterbugs before entering the venue, Antilia.
Alia took to Instagram to share her picture doing a Bollywood staple 'Palat' action. Other than the creator of her outfit, Manish Malhotra, it was Neetu Kapoor who stamped 'OK' to her look with an emoji. Check it here:
Dating rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor escalated after the duo made a couple's entry at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception party. For this party, Alia arrived hours after Ranbir. The couple has been spotted together a lot recently, further ramping up rumours.
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
