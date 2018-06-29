Alia Bhatt Looked Pretty As a Rose Bud In Manish Malhotra Sari

पलट ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 28, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

One of the biggest weddings in town is underway- India's business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani's forthcoming nuptials with Shloka Mehta. While we saw stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and Sachin Tendulkar and others arriving for the bash, including the limelight taken away by Priyanka Chopra and her rumored boyfriend Nick Jonas. It was Alia Bhatt who stood out dressed in a pretty pink saree. Her cute dimpled smile always grabs all eyes. Just look at her, you might skip a beat or two!That smile!Alia Bhatt opted for a custom-made brocade sari from the studios of Manish Malhotra. Her look was accentuated by the flower gajra in her hair and a tiny bindi. She wore pretty layered chandbali earrings for the occasion. Alia was all smiles for the shutterbugs before entering the venue, Antilia.Alia took to Instagram to share her picture doing a Bollywood staple 'Palat' action. Other than the creator of her outfit, Manish Malhotra, it was Neetu Kapoor who stamped 'OK' to her look with an emoji. Check it here:Dating rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor escalated after the duo made a couple's entry at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception party. For this party, Alia arrived hours after Ranbir. The couple has been spotted together a lot recently, further ramping up rumours.